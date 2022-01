SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A section of Arcade Avenue in Seekonk is blocked off following a crash.

Police on scene say a driver crashed in the area of Scott Road.

A man who lives nearby tells 12 News the vehicle caught fire after the crash.

At this time, there’s no word on any injuries.

Arcade Avenue is currently closed between Newman Avenue and Ledge Road. Police say to avoid the area if possible.

12 News is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.