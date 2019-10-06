Cranston woman charged with OUI after crashing car into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – Police charged a 28-year-old Cranston woman with DUI after she crashed into a home in Rehoboth Sunday morning.

Rehoboth police said that the crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. at 23 Providence Street. When officers got there they found a Toyota Corolla crashed into the building, only about four feet away from where someone was sleeping inside.

Officers found that the car had left the road and driven about 125 feet through shrubs and brush before crashing.

Nobody inside was hurt, but the driver of the car, 28-year-old Lindsay Fornaciari of Cranston, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. She was charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, and will be arraigned in Taunton District Court.