NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Cranston man who police say fled the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash in North Attleboro is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

Joseph Pompei Jr., 50, is set to be arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident death resulting and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident-causing personal injury.

Troopers responded to I-95 North near Exit 7 around 4 p.m. for reports of a crash involving at least three vehicles.

Investigators believe a Buick LaCrosse, being driven by Pompei, was involved in a crash with a Cadillac Escalade on I-95 South.

It appears the driver of the Cadillac, identified by police as a 61-year-old Providence man, lost control of his vehicle upon impact and crossed the center median onto I-95 North.

Police said the Cadillac then crashed head-on into an oncoming Jaguar, driven by 58-year-old Randall Rickett, of Foxboro, on I-95 North.

Rickett was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police.

The Providence man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Two other passengers in the Cadillac were also transported to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Pompei was located by troopers a short distance from the crash scene and was taken into custody.

The crash forced troopers to shut down all lanes of traffic on I-95 North for several hours until the vehicles involved were towed away.

The incident remains under investigation.