NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Cranston man accused of causing a deadly crash in North Attleboro earlier this year returned to court Wednesday.

Joseph Pompei Jr., 50, pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death.

Pompei drove off after crashing his car into two other vehicles on I-95 South back in August, according to police. Troopers eventually found Pompei a short distance away from the crash and took him into custody.

The crash claimed the lives of Foxboro resident Randall Ricketts and retired Rhode Island State Police trooper James Griffin.

Pompei was granted $500,000 surety bail and ordered not to drive pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Feb. 16.