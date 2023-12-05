PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Plainville police are cautioning residents after reports of coyote sightings throughout town.

Police said they were recently alerted to a coyote acting strangely during the daytime. They determined the animal was a public safety risk and had it euthanized on site.

The police department shared the following tips from the Massachusetts Department of Health and the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife to help avoid interactions with coyotes:

Never feed coyotes

It’s important to not feed coyotes so they remain wary of humans. Do not leave pet food or food waste outside either.

Spend time outside

Coyotes try to avoid people, so spending time in backyards or on trails will help keep the canines away.

Protect pets

Small dogs and cats may look like dinner, and larger pets may look like competition to a coyote. Pets should stay leashed and supervised at all times outside.

Confronting a coyote

If you ever encounter a coyote, you should try “hazing” it. That involves taking steps to scare the animal away. Officials advise standing your ground and making eye contact with the animal. You should also make loud noises and move toward the coyote until they retreat.

If a coyote appears sick or injured, do not attempt to scare it away.

Avoid hazing from March until July because the coyotes may have a den nearby.

Don’t call 911 if you see a coyote, unless someone has been attacked, according to police. If you see a coyote that is acting aggressively or potentially rabid, call your police department’s non-emergency line.