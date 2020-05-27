COVID-19 surge hospital at UMass Dartmouth shut down

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The field hospital set up inside the Tripp Athletic Center at UMass Dartmouth to prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients is closing down, Southcoast Health announced Tuesday.
No patients were admitted into the 98-bed facility. Southcoast Health and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are now removing all medical equipment from the site before it’s professionally cleaned, which is expected to be done by June 1.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the surge hospital at the Boston Convention Center stopped accepting patients but will remain in place throughout the summer, should the need for it arise.
Nearly 6,500 Massachusetts residents have died after contracting COVID-19, and more than 93,000 people have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.
