Live Now
CBS News Coverage: SpaceX set to launch NASA astronauts
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

COVID-19 surge hospital at UMass Dartmouth shut down

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UMass Dartmouth campus_168290

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The field hospital set up inside the Tripp Athletic Center at UMass Dartmouth to prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 patients is closing down, Southcoast Health announced Tuesday.

No patients were admitted into the 98-bed facility. Southcoast Health and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are now removing all medical equipment from the site before it’s professionally cleaned, which is expected to be done by June 1.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the surge hospital at the Boston Convention Center stopped accepting patients but will remain in place throughout the summer, should the need for it arise.

Nearly 6,500 Massachusetts residents have died after contracting COVID-19, and more than 93,000 people have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11 a.m. –  Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Briefing
  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 2:30 p.m. – RI Gov. Gina Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com