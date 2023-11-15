FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River couple has been sentenced to prison for a deadly shooting in New Bedford nearly two and a half years ago.

Daquan Blanchard, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder and armed assault with intent to rob in the June 2021 killing of 36-year-old Adilson Neves, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

His accomplice, 34-year-old Cheyanne Miranda, also pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and assault with intent to rob. The DA’s office said she was sentenced to serve five to ten years in state prison.

New Bedford police found Neves outside a car on David Street with a gunshot wound to his back. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Prosecutors said a witness told police they were with Miranda when she picked up Blanchard and drove to an industrial area, where he was seen arguing with another man before gunshots were heard. Blanchard then got back into Miranda’s car and they left.

Miranda was arrested two days after the shooting. Another witness told investigators that she confessed about the shooting, saying it “wasn’t supposed to happen that way” and “it was only supposed to be about the money,” according to prosecutors.

Blanchard was arrested in North Carolina on June 15. Police said his fingerprints were found on the car that Neves had been driving.

“I am pleased the defendant accepted responsibility for the senseless killing of the victim during a drug-related robbery,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “I know the victim’s family will never get over the loss of their loved one, especially given the violent manner in which his death occurred. I hope the defendants’ guilty pleas and convictions for murder and manslaughter will provide them with some closure to this terrible tragedy.”