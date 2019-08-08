Couple sentenced for Acushnet stabbing, attempted robbery

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — A Cape Cod couple learned their fate this week for stabbing and attempting to rob a man in Acushnet last summer.

Nathan Rose-Morey, 30, of Hyannis, was sentenced to serve five to seven-and-half years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of armed assault with attempt to rob, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation of a witness, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to the DA’s office, Rose-Morey stabbed a friend of his on Aug. 1, 2018, in the area of 36 Nye Ave. The victim told police Rose-Morey had attacked him while trying to rob him of drugs and money.

The victim was later arrested on drug-related charges and while both men were in jail, Rose-Morey was recorded on videotape telling the victim he “better do the right thing,” the DA’s office said.

Rose-Morey’s girlfriend, Michelle Hayduk, 30, of Dennis, who the DA’s office said assisted in the robbery attempt, also pleaded guilty this week to charges of armed assault with attempt to rob and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She was sentenced to three years of supervised probation with special conditions including staying away from the victim, submitting to random drug screenings and completing addiction treatment programs.