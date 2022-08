Courtesy of the Norton Police Department

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Norton couple is facing drug charges following a lengthy investigation, according to police.

Kris Hampe, 59, and Cheryl Hampe, 67, have been charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Police seized more than 30 grams of fentanyl following a search of their home and vehicle.

They are due to appear in Attleboro District Court on Thursday.