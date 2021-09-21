Correia sentenced to 6 years in prison

BOSTON (WPRI) — Convicted former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has been sentenced to six years in prison.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

In May, Correia was found guilty of 21 of the 24 criminal counts he faced, which included charges of extortion, fraud, conspiracy, and filing false tax returns.

But on Monday, after hearing arguments for several hours, Judge Douglas Woodlock told the courtroom he would be throwing out six counts of wire fraud, saying prosecutors failed to provide proof that interstate wire communications were used, along with two counts of filing false tax returns.

The judge said he would not, however, reverse the jury’s decision to convict Correia of shaking down prospective marijuana vendors for bribes, nor would he grant him a new trial.

The government will be able to appeal Woodlock’s decision.

Prosecutors had sought 11 years out of a maximum of 20 in prison, while Correia asked for three years in the case.

