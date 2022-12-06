FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Brockton man who’s already behind bars has been sentenced to at least 10 more years for the rape of two young girls in Fall River, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Osvaldo Otero, 60, was found guilty of three counts of rape of a child aggravated by age difference and sentenced to serve 10 to 15 years in prison.

He is already serving a 25- to 30-year prison term as a result of similar convictions in Plymouth County in 2016, according to Quinn.

Prosecutors said Otero assaulted a young relative and her friend multiple times between 2010 and 2014.

“I commend the victims for their perseverance in testifying, which I’m sure was very difficult for them,” Quinn added. “The consecutive sentence imposed by the court is clearly appropriate because this defendant needs to be kept off the street to protect young victims from further abuse.”

Otero has a criminal history dating back 40 years, Quinn said, with convictions for robbery, drug crimes, assault and battery, and other violent crimes.