NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man arrested twice for trafficking fentanyl will spend at least five years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Angel Perez, 33, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Perez was first arrested back in August 2020, when officers attempted to search his car. Quinn said Perez refused to open the door for the officers, who ended up shattering the car window to get inside.

The officers found fentanyl in Perez’s car, as well as in his apartment, according to prosecutors. Perez was taken into custody but released on bail.

More than a year later, Quinn said officers caught Perez conducting a suspected drug deal. He was arrested after the officers found a “large” bag of fentanyl in his pants.

Perez has three prior drug trafficking convictions, according to prosecutors.

“Despite being released on bail, [Perez] continued trafficking fentanyl and profiting off the addiction of people in our community,” Quinn said. “[Perez] has prior convictions and needs to be kept off the street to protect the public.”

Perez was sentenced to serve between five and six years in prison.