NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man convicted of beating another man to death more than two decades ago is back behind bars after he reportedly stabbed a woman last year, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Robert Tirado, 41, pleaded guilty last week to one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The stabbing happened shortly after he was released from prison, according to prosecutors. Quinn said Tirado was driving down Linden Street when he saw the victim and his girlfriend “drinking alcohol and horsing around” no the sidewalk.

Tirado watched as the victim picked up his girlfriend and dropped her on the pavement. That’s when Quinn said an enraged Tirado got out of his car and stabbed the victim seven times in the back.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to prosecutors, including a collapsed lung. Despite her injuries, Quinn said she did not cooperate with the investigation.

Quinn said Tirado’s girlfriend abandoned her three children to help him evade capture. (The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families took custody of the children after they failed to go to school for several days, according to prosecutors.)

Tirado was arrested in Rhode Island more than a month later.

“This is another instance of serious violence committed by [Tirado],” Quinn said. “[He] is clearly extremely violent and needs to be kept off the street.”

Quinn said Tirado had previously spent 20 years behind bars after being convicted of manslaughter in the 2001 death of George Carpenter. In that case, Tirado and several others kicked, stomped and beat Carpenter with a tire iron, according to prosecutors.

Tirado was sentenced to serve between four and seven years in prison.