NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man convicted of trafficking fentanyl and crack cocaine will spend at least five years behind bars, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Carlos Lacen-Santiago, 45, was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and distributing crack cocaine.

Quinn said detectives executed a search warrant on Lacen-Santiago’s car in July 201 after discovering he was selling drugs out of it.

Lacen-Santiago was arrested after prosecutors said the detectives found 14 grams of fentanyl, two corner bags of crack cocaine, four digital scales and nearly $1,000 in cash inside his vehicle.

Quinn said Lacen-Santiago was previously convicted on other drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute heroin in 2012 and heroin trafficking in 2016.

“[Lacen-Santiago] has prior convictions for drug dealing and yet again was caught selling fentanyl which continues to contribute to the overdoses in our communities,” Quinn said. “He is a repeat offender who continues to sell drugs and needs to be kept off the street to protect the public.”

Lacen-Stantiago was sentenced to serve between five and seven-and-a-half years in prison.