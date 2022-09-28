FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man will serve the next decade behind bars after he was convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls several times, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Seth Sang, 79, was found guilty last month of two counts of rape of a child, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14 and one count of assault with intent to rape.

Sang assaulted one of the girls several times between 2005 and 2011, when she was between 6 and 10 years old, according to Quinn.

Quinn said the victim initially told a friend about the abuse in 2014. She swore that friend to secrecy at the time, according to prosecutors, but eventually reported it in 2017 to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

The second victim, Quinn said, told the first victim about the abuse she’d endured in 2018. The first victim notified the DA’s office about the allegations, according to prosecutors, and an investigation into the claims led to additional charges.

“The conduct of the defendant was extremely disturbing and a breach of trust,” Quinn said. “I commend the victims for reporting the abuse under difficult circumstances and for persevering through this very difficult ordeal.”

Sang will serve two years of supervised release following his prison sentence.