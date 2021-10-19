‘This guy was a good guy’: Convenience store owner shot, killed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — When Dylan Orlowski and his roommate walked up to the entrance of the Stop N Save on Rock Street Monday night, they knew something wasn’t right.

“[We] knew something was extremely wrong when the lights were on … because those guys leave early,” Orlowski said. “I just remember seeing the chair knocked over, and there was something in the air that was off.”

Their stop to purchase some snacks quickly took a turn for the worse when Orlowski said they found the Fall River convenience store’s owner lying behind the counter covered in blood.

“We were just browsing around to see if we could find him because we didn’t want to be in there if the store was empty, … maybe they messed up and didn’t lock up right,” Orlowski recalled. “But we looked over the counter and that was it.”

#NOW Dylan Orlowski & his roommate went to Stop N Save next door to their apartment last night to get snacks. He says they found the clerk, Lal Kishor Mahaseth, behind the counter covered in blood. Bristol County DA says the 54-year-old was pronounced dead soon after @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/X2k8eazyhN — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) October 19, 2021

Orlowski said he called 911 immediately. The victim, identified by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office as Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“It was just a long night,” Orlowski said. “They had to take us to the station and ask a bunch of questions … we were there for a few hours. But I’m just more upset about the loss, because this guy was a good guy.”

Orlowski said he and his roommate live right next door to the convenience store, which they both visit frequently.

Sabrina Leeabreu, who lives nearby, said Mahaseth was the kind of person who would help anyone.

“He would lower the prices to make sure you could get everything you need,” Leeabreu recalled.

Orlowski said he also saw Mahaseth’s kindness firsthand.

“He helped me out a few times, when times were tough,” Orlowski said.

Mahaseth typically closes his store earlier in the night because he’s been robbed before, according to his friend Sanjay Sah.

Sah said Mahaseth had called his wife to let her know he was on his way home minutes before he was shot in the chest.

The DA’s office said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who was in the area between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department by calling (508) 676-8511.