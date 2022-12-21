FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — City leaders announced Wednesday that construction on the Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor improvement project has officially begun.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Massachusetts Transportation CEO Jamey Tesler, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, and Fall River officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning near the City Pier.

Davol Street currently runs parallel along a 1.5-mile strip of Route 79, but officials said the two roadways will be combined. A few one-way roadways will also be created.

This will create better views of the waterfront and consolidate space, allowing room for more business and commerce, according to the officials.

Polito said reconnecting Fall River with the waterfront is a big deal.

“This creates connection along the waterfront, from the hill of the city into the waterfront, and it opens up over 17 acres of development that means commercial, retail, and housing. That is going to be transformational for Fall River,” she explained.

No word yet on when the project will be completed.

Visit the state’s website for more information.