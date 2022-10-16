SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Construction on the Braga Bridge is expected to begin Monday (10/17) morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDot) says work will start at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

During that time, the entire right lane on the eastbound side of the bridge will close, according to MassDot.

Two travel lanes are expected to stay open while crews are working.

MassDot says drivers traveling over the bridge should expect delays.

More information on Monday’s construction and other upcoming projects can be found by visiting the MassDot website.