Construction begins on Vietnam Memorial Wall replica in Fall River

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Construction is finally underway on a Vietnam Memorial Wall replica in Fall River.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park Tuesday afternoon.

The wall will be an 80% scale-sized replica of the memorial wall in Washington D.C.

The monument will be a regional wall to honor Massachusetts veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. In total, 1,350 Massachusetts residents died in the Vietnam War – 21 of them from Fall River.

The memorial is expected to be open to the public by 2020.

Learn more about the Vietnam Memorial Wall”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams