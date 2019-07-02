Construction begins on Vietnam Memorial Wall replica in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Construction is finally underway on a Vietnam Memorial Wall replica in Fall River.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park Tuesday afternoon.

The wall will be an 80% scale-sized replica of the memorial wall in Washington D.C.

The monument will be a regional wall to honor Massachusetts veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. In total, 1,350 Massachusetts residents died in the Vietnam War – 21 of them from Fall River.

The memorial is expected to be open to the public by 2020.