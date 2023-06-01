TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Thousands of patients are looking for answers after learning Compass Medical decided to suddenly shut down all six of its Massachusetts locations.

Patients say they showed up for appointments on Wednesday only to be met with an unexpected sign on the door.

“It is with our deepest regret and great sadness to inform you of our imminent plan to close our practices,” Compass Medical posted on its website.

“After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical PC. effective immediately,” the statement read.

Compass Medical has locations in Braintree, Easton, East Bridgewater, Middleboro, Quincy and Taunton, which are all now closed. Now patients are scrambling to find healthcare.

Boston news outlets went looking for answers at the East Bridgewater Headquarters, but no one was talking. When patients spoke to office staff over the phone, if they answered, they said they were told Wednesday was the last day and were directed to the company’s website.

“There is no good way to share this news. We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients,” the statement continued.

Patients are now being directed to the nearest emergency room or urgent care for medical attention, but some are worried.

“It’s terrifying, my husband has a chronic problem,” said Susan Labonte. “I really felt comfortable with my doctor and now to start all over again, I do not like change.”

The Attorney General’s Office said they are aware of the sudden closure and are in close communication with the Healey-Driscoll Administration, particularly the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Affected customers and patients are encouraged to contact the AG’s office by going online or calling (617) 727-2200 to share their concerns.

While it’s unclear what prompted the closure, Compass and Steward Medical were partners in providing health care to the South Shore until they ended on poor terms last year.

In October, Compass Medical was ordered to pay $16.4 million, with interest closer to $25 million, to Steward Medical after being found guilty of fraud.

The attorney representing Steward in that case said that remains unpaid.

The company has not indicated whether that is a contributing factor to the sudden shutdown.