Community to pay final respects to New Bedford police officer who lost battle with COVID-19

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of New Bedford is paying a tribute to one of its police officers.

Sgt. Mike Cassidy passed away last month following “a valiant battle with COVID-19,” according to acting Chief Paul Oliveira.

Cassidy was a 27-year veteran of the force and served in the U.S. Marines during Operation Desert Storm prior to joining the New Bedford Police Department.

A wake will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals with a police walk-through at 4:30 p.m.

His funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Along with several other accolades over the course of his career, Cassidy received two New Bedford Life Saving Awards.

Cassidy is survived by his wife and daughter.

