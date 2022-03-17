FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Emily Daddona was supposed to be graduating with a degree in nursing this spring, but instead, she’s recovering at a rehabilitation facility in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police say the 26-year-old was hit by an alleged drunk driver on Jan. 23 on Route 24 South in West Bridgewater.

The driver, Jair Borges, 38, of Brockton, faces several charges including operating under the influence of liquor and leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.

The Brockton District Court clerk’s office told 12 News that Borges posted cash bail after his arraignment in January. He’s due back in court Friday for a pretrial hearing.

Daddona’s family said as a result of the crash, their daughter was left with serious injuries, including to her brain.

Sharron Furtado, president of the Fall River-based Firefighters Wives Association, told 12 News she’s become close with Daddona’s family after helping to coordinate a new fundraising effort to help with her recovery.

Less than a week after the crash, Daddona’s Irving Street apartment burned to the ground. She was one of 11 people displaced, but didn’t even know because her family said she was in a coma at the time.

Furtado said that while her nonprofit typically collects monetary donations for people displaced by fires, hearing Daddona’s story made her want to do more.

“I feel like they’re family and they feel like I’m family to them because we’re trying to help each other,” Furtado added.

Daddona will need to be in rehab for at least a year, according to Furtado, and the work will continue even after she’s released.

“She has a long road ahead of her. She has to learn to do a lot of things over again,” Furtado said. “She’ll be going to keep going to rehab as an outpatient and adjustments need to be made at her home where she’ll live.”

Furtado said she connected with a local business to order rubber bracelets raising awareness for Daddona’s situation. The Prayers for Emily bracelets are being sold for $5 each and come in green for brain trauma awareness, plus a mix of Daddona’s favorite colors.

Anyone who’s interested in purchasing a bracelet to support Daddona can email sharron@frffwa.org or send a message to the Firefighters Wives Association Facebook page.

Corporate Image Apparel donated the bracelets, so 100% of the profits will go toward Daddona’s recovery.

“I grew up in Fall River, so it just feels great to just help someone from the same community,” said Colby Klein, a creative design specialist for the company.

There are several other fundraising efforts for Daddona, including a GoFundMe that’s raised more than $43,000 since it was created in late January.

Another woman, Kim Ponte, is holding a fundraiser through Tastefully Simple and donating the proceeds to Daddona.

“She’s got all these people coming together in the community that don’t even know her,” Furtado said.