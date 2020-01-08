Community bids final farewell to Somerset fire chief

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The Somerset community is saying its final farewell to the town’s fire chief, who died suddenly last week.

Calling hours for Chief Scott Jepson are being held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hathaway Family Funeral Home.

Jepson, 54, died last Thursday after he was found in his home suffering from a traumatic injury. His death is currently under investigation, though no foul play is suspected.

Jepson began his 27-year career with the Somerset Fire Department in 1992 when he was hired a firefighter and paramedic.

He was promoted twice during his tenure: first to lieutenant in 2004 then to chief in 2008.

Jepson leaves behind a wife and son.

His funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. He will then be buried at Nathan Slade Cemetery.

Donations in Jepson’s memory can be made to the Somerset Federal Credit Union c/o Chief Scott Jepson Memorial Fund at 740 County Street, Somerset, MA 02726.