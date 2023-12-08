NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission has overturned the termination of New Bedford’s former acting fire chief upon finding that the city failed to prove he abused the fire department’s injury leave policy.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell fired Deputy Fire Chief Paul Coderre in January 2022 after an internal investigation accused him of lying about the extend of his work-related injuries.

Coderre was placed on injury leave in August 2020 after claiming to have suffered from several work-related injuries the year prior.

Throughout the time he was on leave, Coderre received $208,574 in injured-on-duty benefits. The city also paid Coderre $13,500 in accrued vacation time.

Mitchell backed up his decision by sharing video surveillance of Coderre “performing activities inconsistent with his alleged injuries.” Those activities included Coderre loading and unloading a 176-pound barbecue smoker grill from the bed of his pick-up truck.

Coderre immediately contested his termination and brought his concerns to the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission.

In the ruling, Coderre’s doctors noted he underwent two back surgeries and a hip replacement. He was also diagnosed with degenerative disc disease.

His doctors also added that, just because Coderre was seen lifting a heavy grill does not mean he wasn’t in pain while doing so.

Coderre’s doctors concluded that he was “totally and permanently disabled” and could not safely perform his duties as a firefighter, according to the ruling.

The ruling also delves into what prompted the internal investigation in the first place — Mitchell spotting social media posts “that suggested Coderre’s injury was not as severe as he claimed.”

Coderre was counseled as a result of the posts and became “quite angry with the inquiry,” according to the ruling. That’s when the city decided to hire a private investigator to determine whether Coderre was faking his injuries.

The city ordered Coderre to undergo an independent medical examination to determine whether he was still eligible for injured-on-duty benefits. The doctor initially accepted Coderre’s account of his injuries, but later accused him of “putting on an act” after reviewing the video surveillance.

The commission discredited that doctor’s opinions and deemed them unreliable, citing evidence provided by the numerous surgeons and other medical professionals who treated Coderre for his injuries.

In the end, the commission determined Mitchell’s decision to fire Coderre relied on “unfounded speculation” and was unsupported by the “credible evidence.”

The commission also suggested that Coderre’s termination was “attributable to an ulterior motive to pre-empt his effort to seek retirement benefits.”

The ruling vacated Coderre’s determination and reinstated him “without loss of compensation or other benefits.” Though he’s now retired and likely won’t return to duty due to his injuries, the commission said Coderre’s wrongful termination has affected his entitlement to post-retirement benefits and compensation.

In a statement to 12 News, Mitchell called the ruling “manifestly wrong” and accused the commission of going “out of its way” to discount the city’s evidence against Coderre.

“Former Acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre was caught on video on separate occasions lifting a 176-pound smoker grill and removing camping equipment from his truck, while he was on disability leave from his job for a purportedly injured back,” Mitchell wrote. ” He defrauded the city’s taxpayers, and as the leader of the New Bedford Fire Department, he violated the trust of the firefighters under his charge.”

Mitchell said the city intends to appeal the commission’s ruling in Superior Court.

12 News reached out to Coderre’s attorney Joe Donnellan, who declined to comment since he hasn’t had a chance to review the decision with him.