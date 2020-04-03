‘Come and get me’: Documentary on former Fall River mayor debuts next week

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2018 file photo, Mayor Jasiel Correia speaks about his indictment during a news conference in Fall River, Mass. Correia was arrested on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and faces additional charges. (Dave Souza/The Herald News of Fall River via AP, File)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The story of the rise and fall of Jasiel Correia, the former mayor of Fall River who’s twice been indicted on federal fraud charges, has been turned into a documentary that is slated for release next week.

“Run This City” will be featured on the new app streaming service Quibi and will be one of six documentaries available to subscribers when the mobile app launches on April 6, according to IndieWire.

The documentary is executive produced by actor Mark Wahlberg and directed by award-winning Canadian filmmaker Brent Hodge.

The only way to watch the film is to subscribe to Quibi. An ad-supported subscription will cost $4.99 per month while an ad-free subscription will cost $7.99 per month, IndieWire reports.

Correia, 28, is scheduled to go to trial in May. He’s accused of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors and defrauding investors who put money into his mobile startup, SnoOwl, which he founded in 2012. He’s repeatedly denied all charges against him and said he will be “vindicated” during the trial.

“If I’m doing something wrong, come and get me,” Correia can be heard saying during a newly released trailer for the documentary. “I’m innocent until proven guilty, and I’m not going to be proven guilty.”

After refusing to resign from office, the twice-indicted mayor was recalled and reelected on the same ballot by city voters. He ultimately ended his bid for reelection in October 2019 and was replaced in a landslide victory by School Committee member Paul Coogan.

Correia won the mayor’s office in 2015 by defeating former Bristol County District Attorney Sam Sutter. Sutter, in turn, had become mayor only the previous December in a special election after voters removed incumbent Will Flanagan – who lost in part because of an incident in which he allegedly flashed a gun at Correia, then a freshman councilman, to intimidate him.

At 23, he was the city’s youngest mayor.