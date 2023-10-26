FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a deadly crash in Fall River Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers rushed to I-195 West following reports of a serious crash between a sedan and an SUV.

Investigators believe the sedan was driving at a high rate of speed and rear-ended the SUV. Police said the sedan then veered off the roadway and into the median where it struck a tree.

The driver of the sedan, identified by police as a Colorado man, suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the SUV was not injured.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time.