FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Army-Navy game is a special event each year, particularly for those who previously played in it.

With the game being played in New England for the first time this coming Saturday, 12 Sports caught up with Patriots long-snapper and U.S. Naval Academy graduate Joe Cardona about why it’s so meaningful to him and other service members.

Meanwhile, Cardona and the Patriots are getting ready to take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.

