NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing fisherman who went overboard on Friday morning.

According to a post on social media, the USCG said they, along with local agencies “have suspended the search for the fisherman from the F/V Susan Rose pending further developments.”

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, crew members of the commercial fishing vessel Susan Rose noticed one person wasn’t on board, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

Susan Rose is a 77-foot fishing vessel based out of Point Judith that normally has four crew members on board, Noel said.

The boat arrived in New Bedford around 8 a.m. with a Coast Guard vessel following behind. A source told 12 News the boat was offloading its catch of squid.

The Coast Guard said the search, which covered just over 1,000 square nautical miles, consisted of two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod, and six patrol boats.