NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a fisherman who went overboard Friday morning off the coast of Massachusetts.

Around 1:30 a.m., crew members of the commercial fishing vessel Susan Rose noticed one person wasn’t on board, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

The search is taking place in the track line between Nomans Island and New Bedford.

Susan Rose is a 77-foot vessel based out of Point Judith that normally has four crew members on board, Noel added.

No additional information has been released.