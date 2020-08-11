Coast Guard officer charged with firing gun during fight in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A Coast Guard officer from Alabama is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gunshot near two men during an argument Friday night in Fairhaven.

Third Class Petty Officer Sean Reilly, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the incident that took place in the area of Middle and Bridge streets, according to Fairhaven police.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they found a 9mm shell casing but were unable to locate the suspect, who was unknown to the two men.

No one was hurt and there were no reports of property damage, police said.

The investigation led police to Reilly, who was taken into custody at the Sector Southeast Coast Guard Station in Woods Hole, where he is stationed. He was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct.

Police said they seized Reilly’s 9mm handgun as evidence, which he has a license to carry.