WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Westport High School coach accused of making racially insensitive remarks toward a player has been reinstated.

Superintendent Gary Reese placed the coach on administrative leave earlier this week after learning of the incident.

Reese said the investigation revealed there was no wrongdoing. He said he considers it resolved and is satisfied with the results.

The coach, who has not been identified, was reinstated immediately.