Clerk uses chair against knife-wielding robber

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a gas station with a knife, only to come up against a defiant clerk armed with a chair.
Surveillance video posted on the Fall River Police Department’s Facebook page showed the confrontation at the Shell Gas Station on Plymouth Avenue on Wednesday morning.
“He kept saying, ‘Open the register,’ swinging the knife at me,” the clerk recalled.
According to police, the armed suspect demanded all the cash from the register, but the clerk refused.
“He’s smart,” Manager Mina Salih said. “He got the chair and put it in his face, put it between him and [the robber].”
When the suspect reached over the counter with his knife, the clerk picked up a chair and pushed the suspect back. Police said the suspect then grabbed several packs of cigarettes from above the counter and left.
“He’s worthless and cowardly, trying to steal from someone like myself, trying to make a living and being a productive member of society,” the clerk said.
Salih said after what happened, he doesn’t plan on moving the chair anytime soon.
“I’m going to keep the chair… not going to give it to anyone,” he said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at (5080 676-8511 ext. 260 or by email at LVertentes@frpd.org. Police said people can also leave anonymous tips by calling (508) 672-TIPS.