Clerk uses chair against knife-wielding robber

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a gas station with a knife, only to come up against a defiant clerk armed with a chair.

Surveillance video posted on the Fall River Police Department’s Facebook page showed the confrontation at the Shell Gas Station on Plymouth Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Armed Robbery – Shell Gas – 372 Plymouth Avenue – June 19, 2019 ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION: On Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at approximately 5:00AM, Officer Timothy Magan and Nicholas Hoar were dispatched to Shell Gas located at 372 Plymouth Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that a black male wearing a black jacket with a blue hoodie underneath entered the store. The male was armed with a knife and demanded the clerk give him all of the money in the register. The clerk refused to comply with his demands and began using a nearby chair to create distance between he and the suspect. The suspect then began reaching for cigarettes that were stored above the counter. He was able to flee with several packs of cigaretts. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect are asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at 508-676-8511 ext 260 or by email LVertentes@frpd.org. Tips are also accepted via Facebook Messenger to the FRPD and those wishing to make an anonymous tip may call the TIP LINE at 508-672-TIPS. Posted by City of Fall River Police Department on Thursday, June 20, 2019

“He kept saying, ‘Open the register,’ swinging the knife at me,” the clerk recalled.

According to police, the armed suspect demanded all the cash from the register, but the clerk refused.

“He’s smart,” Manager Mina Salih said. “He got the chair and put it in his face, put it between him and [the robber].”

When the suspect reached over the counter with his knife, the clerk picked up a chair and pushed the suspect back. Police said the suspect then grabbed several packs of cigarettes from above the counter and left.

“He’s worthless and cowardly, trying to steal from someone like myself, trying to make a living and being a productive member of society,” the clerk said.

Salih said after what happened, he doesn’t plan on moving the chair anytime soon.

“I’m going to keep the chair… not going to give it to anyone,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at (5080 676-8511 ext. 260 or by email at LVertentes@frpd.org. Police said people can also leave anonymous tips by calling (508) 672-TIPS.