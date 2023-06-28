FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Heavy rain that moved through Southern New England on Wednesday caused a headache during the morning commute.

Around 6:30 a.m., 12 News captured video of a small “geyser” shooting up from Pocasset Street.

A short time later, severe flooding was seen at the corner of Quarry and Pleasant streets, forcing drivers to find alternate routes. One car, however, found itself stuck in the rising floodwater.

Mayor Paul Coogan told 12 News there’s been a flooding problem in that area for years. He said it’s an expensive fix that the city hopes to address one day.

Those familiar with the intersection have noticed the frequent flooding for quite some time.

“Usually when it does rain, it floods really bad to the point where it’s hard for vehicles to drive through,” John Sylvia said. “It’s all the mud that was on the sides of all the gutters. That water lifts it up and puts it all over the place.”

Paul Ferland with the city’s sewer department said cleanup efforts are going well, with crews out picking up debris and replacing manhole covers that washed away.

Coogan said while he was driving around the city, he noticed other spots that were impacted by flooding as well.