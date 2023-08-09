MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews are still out in Mattapoisett and Cape Cod after two confirmed tornadoes touched down during Tuesday’s storms.

After surveying the damage, the National Weather Service (NWS) determined an EF-1 tornado touched down in Mattapoisett, traveling nearly a mile with peak winds of 95 miles per hour.

Trees were snapped and uprooted, bringing down power lines and leaving about 300 residents without electricity, according to Eversource.

While there are very few outages left, Dan Roellke told 12 News he needed to connect the power line back to his house before Eversource could restore it.

“I’m just very, very thankful and lucky that this big tree was the thread of the needle between the house in the garage like the way it did,” Roellke said.

“Crews last night were working pretty diligently to get the telephone pole put up. Now, it’s like you take a little bit more of a keen eye to what actually was damaged,” he continued.

The town administrator said no injuries were reported.

A weaker EF-0 tornado also touched down in Barnstable just before noon.