Clean-up efforts underway after storm in Mass.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Cleanup efforts continue Monday after a powerful storm knocked out power, knocked down trees, and caused damage across the Attleboro and Rehoboth areas Sunday afternoon.

In the areas of Thatcher Street, Marting Street, Orange Street, the damage is very selective.

Massive damage in Attleboro after strong winds from severe thunderstorms blew through yesterday evening. This is outside Thacher Elementary. No one was hurt, but lots to clean up today. #wpri pic.twitter.com/VpAl3AKvJf — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) August 5, 2019

The National Weather Service did not call the storm a microburst, referred to as an intense downburst of damaging winds caused by a severe thunderstorm or rain shower. However, Eyewitness News Meteorologists said that it most likely occurred.

For many local residents in the affected areas, they believe that it is accurate.

“The main thing I saw was our giant 150 foot pine tree just snap in half. When that happened, I heard other wind and other branches breaking and that’s all I paid attention to,” Ben Therrien told Eyewitness News. “I shut the door and batten down the hatches”

Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux told Eyewitness News Sunday at least half a dozen homes were damaged, but there haven’t been any reports of injuries.