City provides Attleboro firefighters with new equipment

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Attleboro firefighter’s union is thanking the city for purchasing and installing new equipment used to decontaminate their gear.

A new gear extractor and drying cabinet were recently installed at the fire department’s headquarters, along with the electrical set up needed for the pieces of equipment.

According to Attleboro Firefighters Union Local 848 President Paul Jacques, the machines are designed to remove carcinogenic chemicals and materials from their gear, which can help prevent occupational cancer.

Jacques told Eyewitness News back in April the department was in need of two extractors, but Mayor Paul Heroux only secured the funding for one. He also said the department is asking for a second set of gear for 36 of the city’s 100 firefighters.

Heroux explained he planned to ask for funding for a second extractor and the second set of gear once the new fiscal year began on July 1.

According to a post on the union’s Facebook page, Senator Paul Feeney was able to secure state funding for the purchase and installation of a second gear extractor and drying cabinet at the department’s South Station.

Phase 1 of three preventative measures against Occupational Cancer has been completed. First Gear Extractor/Drying… Posted by Attleboro Firefighters PFFM Local 848 on Monday, July 1, 2019

It’s unclear at this time when the second set of new equipment will be installed.

As for new gear, the post says the money provided for it in the city’s new budget is still short and will not adequately supply gear for all of the department’s firefighters, adding there is a $20,000-$22,500 deficit.

It’s unclear if and when new gear would be purchased for the department. The post says once the department receives the new gear, they will be able to create and implement an official decontamination procedure.

This article was updated to clarify that only 36 of the city’s 100 firefighters need a second set of gear.