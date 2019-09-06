City councilor: Mayor Correia’s arrest a ‘nightmare’ for Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The second arrest of Fall River’s mayor in less than a year sent shockwaves through the city.

Federal authorities arrested Jasiel Correia Friday morning at his home. According to an indictment, he’s accused of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors.

“This is an unfortunate day for the residents and taxpayers of Fall River,” said City Council President Cliff Ponte. “Fall River is a resilient community that will get through this tough time.”

Ponte said he is planning to discuss Mayor Jasiel Correia’s arrest at a 1 p.m. news conference to comment further on the arrest and its potential impact on the city.

City Councilman Stephen Long called the arrest a “nightmare.”

“It breaks my heart for the city. It’s just a bad day.”

