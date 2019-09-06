WATCH: 1 p.m. News Conference from Fall River Gov’t Center »
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The second arrest of Fall River’s mayor in less than a year sent shockwaves through the city.
Federal authorities arrested Jasiel Correia Friday morning at his home. According to an indictment, he’s accused of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors.
“This is an unfortunate day for the residents and taxpayers of Fall River,” said City Council President Cliff Ponte. “Fall River is a resilient community that will get through this tough time.”
Ponte said he is planning to discuss Mayor Jasiel Correia’s arrest at a 1 p.m. news conference to comment further on the arrest and its potential impact on the city.
City Councilman Stephen Long called the arrest a “nightmare.”
“It breaks my heart for the city. It’s just a bad day.”
Eyewitness News plans on streaming his comments live on WPRI.com and on our station Facebook page.
More SE Mass Headlines
- City councilor: Mayor Correia’s arrest a ‘nightmare’ for Fall River
- Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia arrested; accused of extorting marijuana vendors
- Detail officer nabs wanted Dartmouth man
- RI State Police: Ransomware is largest cyber threat for government
- Recreational pot shops one step closer to opening in New Bedford