Church demolition begins to make way for New Bedford public safety center

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Demolition for the new South End Public Safety Center began Tuesday morning at St. Anne’s Church.

This comes after a groundbreaking New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell held more than a week ago. He was joined by other city officials for a ceremony at the site located at 890 Brock Avenue. City fire and police chiefs were also on hand for the occasion.

The plans for the Public Safety Center, which were announced in February 2016, are to combine two fire stations, a police station, and EMS facilities at the location.

Demolition began this week of the former St. Anne's church in New Bedford, a project that will clear the land for a new $19 million public safety complex @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/lc5W130OkM — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) September 18, 2019

Eyewitness News spoke with Pezzuco Construction Inc. of Cranston and confirmed the company is working on the project. Tony Pereira is the superintendent of the project. The company is working alongside AA Building Wrecking of Johnston and city contractors.

“It will take about a week to put the entire structure on the ground, and three weeks to take materials out. The old school building will start being demolished the second week of October after asbestos is removed,” said Pereira.

At the groundbreaking Mayor Mitchell spoke about why it’s the ideal location.

“This location works operationally but also its ability to affect the neighborhood. It’s a great place for fire to deploy from, but its also great for police to be located because the neighborhood right behind us has struggled over the years. It’s certainly gotten safer in the last few years but this facility will be the anchor for the neighborhood.” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell

The Public Safety Center is part of the city’s capital improvement plan which addresses the facilities and equipment needs for New Bedford.