SEEKONK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Seekonk women were arrested on Saturday night in connection with an incident where a child was severely burned.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says police were called to a home on Oak Hill Avenue around noon on Oct. 9.

A four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with 2nd and 3rd burns over a large portion of her body. Investigators discovered the victim was burned 17 hours before any law enforcement or medical professionals were contacted.

The injuries were life-threatening, and by the time the victim arrived at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, she was in critical condition.

Officials say the girl’s body was in shock, and her organs weren’t functioning properly, putting her at risk of cardiac arrest.

The victim has been stabilized but is still at the hospital over a month later.

Following an investigation, the victim’s mother, 38-year-old Guilene Gerome, and the victim’s aunt, 44-year-old Franzceska Gerome, were both arrested by Seekonk police.

Both women are charged with reckless endangerment of child and permitting substantial injury to a child. The aunt is also charged with assault and battery on a child.

The two women are scheduled to be arraigned at Taunton District Court tomorrow morning.

The DA’s office says they cannot release any more information about the incident until the defendants are arraigned.