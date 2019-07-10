Chepachet fire chief seriously injured in motorcycle crash

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The chief of the Chepachet Fire Department was flown to the hospital with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Wrentham over the weekend.

According to Wrentham police, the crash took place around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South and West Streets.

The operator, identified as Robert Dauphinais, 50, was found lying face down in the roadway. First responders tended to Dauphinais before a medical helicopter arrived to transport him to a trauma center in Boston.

Police said Dauphinais had a female passenger who suffered less serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

