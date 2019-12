DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The UMass Dartmouth Science and Engineering building is closed until further notice due to a chemical spill, according to university officials.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. The building was evacuated and immediately closed off.

The building has been evacuated and is closed until further notice. State emergency officials are on site and have the situation contained. No injuries have been reported. — UMass Dartmouth (@UMassD) December 9, 2019

University officials tell Eyewitness News no one was injured and the situation is contained.

It’s unclear at this time what chemical was spilled.