NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two New Bedford High School students were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital Thursday after being exposed to chemicals in a science lab.

The students were experiencing mild symptoms, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.

An additional 22 students were transported to the hospital by school bus out of an abundance of caution. They were accompanied by paramedics and school staff, fire officials said.

The fire department conducted air quality tests at the school and said it was safe for classes to continue, but personnel will remain on scene to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.