Charred remains of New Bedford home still there 1 year after Thanksgiving turkey fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Last year, nearly 30 people found themselves without a place to live on Thanksgiving morning after a fire ripped through three New Bedford homes.

The fire most likely started because of a mishap while deep frying a turkey, fire officials said at the time.

The United Way of Greater New Bedford said of the 27 residents who were displaced, seven were children. One year later, United Way tells 12 News all of the residents have since found new housing.

When 12 News returned to the neighborhood Monday, remnants of one of the homes was still visible behind a chain-link fence. Another one of the homes has since been rebuilt, and the third is now a neighbor’s patio.

Carlos Carvahlo said he finished the project in September.

Carvahlo said he was fast asleep when the fire woke his family up last Thanksgiving. He said his home was damaged, though not nearly as bad as his neighbors homes were.

“The roof, the windows, [inside there was] a lot of smoke, water,” he said.

New Bedford fire officials told 12 News that the department had responded to at least three other cooking-related incidents that morning.

The National Fire Protection Association said Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average occurring on the holiday alone.

The NFPA strongly discourages the use of turkey fryers, but if you are planning to use one, the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) said there are ways to do so safely: