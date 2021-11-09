Charlton was 1st hospital in the US to receive pediatric vaccines

FALL RIVER, Mass (WPRI) — Following the CDC’s approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a Fall River hospital was the first in the country to receive a shipment of kid-sized doses.

Charlton Memorial Hospital got the delivery from FedEx on Nov. 1 and has since started holding pediatric-only clinics in Dartmouth.

“The team focused on providing a comfortable and positive experience for some of our youngest patients, and 410 children ages 5 to 11 received the first dose of the COVID vaccine,” SouthCoast Health spokesperson Kaitlyn Cox said in a statement.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 16, the pediatric clinic will be held every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vanity Fair Outlet on Faunce Corner Road. Appointments can be made through the MyChart portal, online scheduling, or by calling (508) 973-1919.

