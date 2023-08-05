FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people gathered in Fall River Saturday for the 13th annual Borden Light Marina charity poker run.

Over 30 boats took part in the event and made stops all over Narragansett Bay, including in Providence, Bristol, Warwick and Newport.

Mike Lund is the owner of Borden Light Marina and says he started the event 13 years ago.

“The boating community is so strong in our area. And it’s just a wonderful opportunity to be able to host something like this,” said Lund.

The annual poker run is held every August and last year it helped raise over $53,000 for the Make a Wish Foundation and Tunnels for Towers. Part of the fundraiser this year involved a dunk tank and our own Patrick Little was dunked numerous times, including by fellow 12 News anchor Kait Walsh.