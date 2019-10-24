1  of  2
Breaking News
Custodian accused of rummaging through bags, taking lewd photo during women’s field hockey match Providence police arrest 5 in human-trafficking probe

Charges dropped against suspect in homicide case

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
iStock_generic-scales-of-justice-gavel_1418

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has dropped its case against one of the defendants charged in connection with a deadly stabbing.

Mark Costa Jr., 26, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following the death of 39-year-old Joseph Reading in January.

Bristol County D.A. spokesman Greg Miliote confirmed Thursday that they dropped the charge against Costa earlier this month, after determining they did not have enough evidence to continue the prosecution.

Reading died from stab wounds following a fight at a birthday party in a Hall Street apartment on January 12.

A second suspect, 29-year-old Adam Conners, is charged with manslaughter in Reading’s death. The case against him continues, according to Miliote.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com