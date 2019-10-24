Charges dropped against suspect in homicide case

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has dropped its case against one of the defendants charged in connection with a deadly stabbing.

Mark Costa Jr., 26, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following the death of 39-year-old Joseph Reading in January.

Bristol County D.A. spokesman Greg Miliote confirmed Thursday that they dropped the charge against Costa earlier this month, after determining they did not have enough evidence to continue the prosecution.

Reading died from stab wounds following a fight at a birthday party in a Hall Street apartment on January 12.

A second suspect, 29-year-old Adam Conners, is charged with manslaughter in Reading’s death. The case against him continues, according to Miliote.