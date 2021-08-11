Charge upgraded to murder for suspect in deadly New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another man in New Bedford earlier this week is expected to appear in court Thursday on an upgraded charge.

Alfonso Richards, 59, was arrested Tuesday morning in Virginia in connection with the shooting death of Naurik Michel-Brown, 23.

Police said Michel-Brown was shot around 2:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richards was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. On Wednesday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced the charge had been upgraded to murder.

Richards waived extradition in Virginia, the DA’s office said, so he’ll be returned to Massachusetts for arraignment.