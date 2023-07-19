NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford’s maritime history is rich in culture, with whaling attracting people from all over the world, including generations of Cape Verdeans.

Now, a push to help celebrate the Cape Verdean culture in the city is also helping preserve one of the city’s original theaters on Acushnet Avenue — the Strand Theater.

“It was built in 1910, it’s a historic building. It had been vaudeville, performing arts, and then morphed into a theater,” said Darlene Spencer, President of the Cape Verdean Association.

Although the building’s look has drastically been altered, it is one of the only surviving theaters of its era, both in the North End and in New Bedford overall.

“We all know for any culture, retaining who you are and celebrating who you are, and your identity, is very very important,” Spencer said.

The Cape Verdean Association has owned the building since 1990 as a place for meetings and events.

“When it was bought, the members who are volunteers, came in and rolled up their sleeves and started renovating,” Spencer explained.

Spencer said they finally received state grants and funding through the city’s Waterfront Historic Area League (WHALE) program to “return the building to its former glory.” They also applied for American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“At some point, hopefully, once we open, we’ll not only be having performances, live performances but also having lessons for youth, music lessons, dance lessons,” Spencer said.

An empty lot next to the theater is also being transformed into a verdant green space and a welcoming sight at the entrance to New Bedford’s North End.

The park will have shell walkways, community gardens and shade plantings standing over park benches to offer a community gathering place and a place to rest on hot summer days, according to WHALE.

The goal is for that to be completed by next summer, while work will be ongoing on the theater.

The first phase of the theater will focus on restoring the original facade, as well as modernizing the HVAC systems.

“We have a term called Morabeza, which loosely translated means kindness or warmth, and certainly everyone that interconnects with Cape Verdeans feels that Morabeza,” Spencer said.