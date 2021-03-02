Central Falls teen charged in Attleboro shots-fired incident

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A 19-year-old Rhode Island man was arrested Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shots-fired incident in Attleboro last month, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police identified Mark Socia, of Central Falls, as the man who fired several rounds at a man on Old Richardson Avenue in Attleboro on Feb. 18.

The victim, according to police, was followed home by two vehicles and had stopped to confront them prior to the incident. He was not injured.

Socia was arrested without incident Tuesday and, according to police, officers noticed there was evidence inside his apartment that “was consistent with the Attleboro incident.”

Police executed a search warrant at Socia’s residence soon after his arrest to collect the aforementioned evidence.

During the search, officers found several rounds of ammunition and three firearms, including a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, a .38 special revolver and a home-assembled, polymer ghost gun.

Socia is charged with two counts each of assault and batter with a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon. He’s also charged with one count of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.