NEW BEDFORD, Mass (WPRI) — The New Bedford Fire Department said they responded to a home on Viall St. Friday night for a fire caused by a smoking cell phone battery.

Fire officials said someone living inside the home was removing a lithium-ion battery from a mobile phone with a knife and accidentally punctured the battery, causing it to ignite, burn through part of the carpet, and char the hardwood floor.

Photo Courtesy of New Bedford Fire Department Photo Courtesy of New Bedford Fire Department

The resident then put out the fire with an extinguisher and was later evaluated for smoke inhalation but did not require transport to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Fire crews took out the battery using CellBlockEx – a material used for the prevention and suppression of lithium-ion battery fires – and sealed it in a metal container. The container was taken to an appropriate disposal facility, according to fire officials.